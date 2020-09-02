G News / Video / September 9, 2020

My Home Office: Elizabeth Chang

By Marisa Dragos

Video by Race Dalton & Marisa Dragos

Sophomore Elizabeth Chang from Chicago, IL shares why she loves her workspace and tips for connecting in a remote environment with GNews host Race Dalton.

“Go to office hours and get to know your professors because they’re really cool people and they’re super excited about what they’re teaching,” Chang said.

__________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic


Tags:  advice Elizabeth Chang g news Marisa Dragos My Home Office online school pepperdine graphic media Race Dalton remote classes remote learning tips tips and tricks working from home Zoom

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Staff Editorial: Hey Pepperdine, Communication is More than Social Media Posts
Next Post
Pepperdine Erects ‘Waves of Flags’ Memorial on Alumni



Marisa Dragos




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Staff Editorial: Hey Pepperdine, Communication is More than Social Media Posts
 Art by Madeline Duvall Pepperdine is known for its Instagram-worthy views and photo opportunities, not leaving any wonder...