My Home Office: Cambria Acheson

By Race Dalton

Freshman Cambria Acheson hasn’t had the opportunity to attend traditional Pepperdine activities, but she is going out of her way to attend virtual student events.

“One of the things I did was go to the Peppervine website and I just started filling my calendar with different events – whether it’s Bible studies, club meetings…” Acheson said. “That allowed me to not only get involved with the things at Pepperdine, but also to meet a bunch of people through those.”

