September 29, 2020

My Home Office: Amanda Cooper

By Race Dalton

Senior Amanda Cooper said she enjoys the nature view from her desk and recommends students take-in each day.

“Use this as a time to either start journaling or recording your thoughts and feelings because I think that’s a healthy thing to do anyway,” Cooper said.

