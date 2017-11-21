Saddle up your mini-horses!

Louise and stormy blue are two of seven mini horses who are part of ‘Mini Therapy Horses’, an all-volunteer non-profit charity.

The organization was founded by Victoria Nodiff-Netanel ten years ago.

“Mini therapy horses is my passion and my charity and it’s what I do 24/7,” Nodiff-Netanel said.

50,000 children and adult visit Victoria and her mini horses onsite each year. The horses also visit the Veteran’s hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, Department of Children and Family Services, libraries, and more every week.

The minis were also featured in this year’s Rose Bowl.

Nodiff-Netanel said, “In 2018, the theme was making a difference and there couldn’t have been a better theme for us because that’s sort of our motto, making a difference in people’s lives with our horses.”

The horses also provide their therapeutic powers to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department and mayor’s crisis response team, donning their own official uniform.

No matter where they are, these minis prove they don’t have to be big to make a big difference.