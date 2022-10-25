Men’s Water Polo Completes Comeback versus No. 12 Princeton in 9-7 victory

The Waves line up their defense versus the Tigers on Oct. 18 at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool. The Waves forced the Tigers to 7-for-31 shooting despite the hot start by the Tigers. Photos by Brandon Rabsamen

Men’s Water Polo defeated No. 12 Princeton Oct. 18 with a score of 9-7 at Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool.

Five different Waves found the back of the net —freshman attacker Sandor Gal led the team and netted four goals.

The Waves struck first with Gal getting the Waves on the board with the first goal of the game. Then, Princeton had their way with four straight goals.

The Waves answered Princeton’s aggression and had a 5-2 run of their own throughout the second and third quarters.

Different Waves got in the action — graduate student attacker Dennis Blyshov aided Gal, senior utility Kaden Kaneko, junior center Travis Reynolds and junior attacker Anthony D’Ambra.

Since the loss to No. 2 UCLA, the Waves had an impressive performance versus No. 15 San Jose State Oct. 9 but a tough loss versus No. 4 Pacific.

The Waves look to use this momentum in the next matchup versus No. 5 USC on Oct. 22.

