Melanated Media Moments: January 24th-January 29th

Here is the return Melanated Media Moments and coming back strong this New Year: It’s your marvelous, magnificent and multicultural segment that reveals the news that may not always be present in the national headlines.

We open up with Pepperdine’s general announcements of cultural club meetings and followed by general open events that everyone can participate in such as the Weisman Museum’s Kinsey African American Art and History Collection and the Chinese Students and Scholar Association which will be hosting a Year of the Tiger Chinese New Year Gala on January 28th.

Then we go into national news that covers Florida Bill 148 and the newly appointed director of the National Museum of the American Indian.

Finally, we end on international news coverage with Peru’s arrest and legal inquiries into journalists that report negatively on the Peruvian Government, and civilian protest in Sudan to switch Sudan from being under military rule into a proper democracy under the people.

“The Melanated Muckraker” is co-hosted and produced by Anitiz Muoangolu, Celine Foreman, and Halle Bowe. “The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production. Featured music: “A Left Hook” by Eric Van der Westen and “Sould-Love” by Ketsa .