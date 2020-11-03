Election / News / November 3, 2020

Malibu Election

By Graphic Staff

Photo by Brianna Willis

Updated at 9:10 P.M. PST

RESULTS:

Malibu City Council Election

(3 seats are open)

Bruce Lee Silverstein: 1,848 / 15.33%

Steve Uhring: 1,753 / 14.54%

Paul Grisanti: 1,747 / 14.49%

Doug Stewart: 1,622 / 13.45%

Mark Wetton: 1,568 / 13.00%

Andy Lyon: 1,515 / 12.56%

Rick Mullen: 1,199 / 9.94%

Lance Simmens: 806 / 6.68%

SMMUSD School Board

(3 seats are open)

Jon Kean (School Board President): 18,948 / 19.45%

Maria Leon-Vazquez (Boardmember/College Administrator): 17,822 / 18.29%

Jennifer Smith (Parent/Community Volunteer): 16,888 / 17.33%

Jason K. Feldman (Civil Rights Attorney): 10,679 / 10.96%

Keith Coleman (Educator/Parent/Economist): 10,256 / 10.53%

Esther Hickman (Parent): 9,199 / 9.44%

Steven Johnson (Marketing Technology Consultant): 7,458 / 7.65%

Dhun May (Teacher): 6,191 / 6.35%

Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, California, Measure HH, Parcel Tax (November 2020)

Yes: 28,859 / 83.12%

No: 5,859 / 16.88%

 

