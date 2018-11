In response to the Woolsey and Hill wildfires, several shelters have opened to help individuals and animals effected by the wildfires. Their locations and/or phone numbers are as follows:

FOR HUMANS:

Borchard Community Center – 190 Reino Road. Newbury Park, CA 91320 (accepting small animals)

Camarillo Community Center – 1605 East Burnley St. Camarillo, CA 93010 (accepting small animals)

Goebel Senior Adult Center – 1385 E. Janss Rd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave., Los Angeles County Animal Services, accepting large animals (at capacity))

Rancho Santa Susana Recreation Center – 5005 Unit C Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA 93063 (no animals accepted)

Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364 (at capacity)

Thousand Oaks Teen Center – 1375 East Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Palisades High School – 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

FOR ANIMALS:

Fire Hotline Phone Number: (805) 465-6650

_______________

