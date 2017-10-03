Photo by Cameryn Zorb

This week I was asked about the best way to have fun in college while maintaining good grades. This question is hard to answer because we all have different ideas of what we find fun. So, I decided to focus on how we can have time for fun by getting our work done efficiently. I am going to give you some tips on the best way to manage your time in college.

My first tip is to fully commit yourself to what you are doing at the moment so you can make the most of your precious time. When it comes to schoolwork, do whatever you can to ensure you can get everything done within your allotted time by limiting distractions. Turn your phone off and stop Snapchatting or scrolling through Instagram. Find a quiet place to work or with people who motivate you. If you do this, then you can get so much more done in less time.

My second tip to getting the most done is taking frequent breaks. One of my favorite teachers from high school once told me that the best way to stay motivated while you study is to take these breaks. This will freshen your mind and allow you to reset each time to get ready to hit the books with the same motivation you started with. I am the kind of person who likes to power through and get the work done, but I found that my work suffered because of this.

My third tip is to make the most of your free time. You see, you’re not going to have fun in college if you’re not doing things you actually find enjoyable. Do not let people try and tell you what you should be doing to have a good time. I like to lay in my bed and read a book for fun. I am not the club kind of gal. But some people are, and that is OK. Just do not waste your time doing something you do not actually want to do, and don’t listen to the people who try to ruin your good time.

You want my advice? Make time for what is important to you, and realize how important your time is so that you always live in the moment.

