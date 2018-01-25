Thousands of stray dogs walk the streets of Los Angeles, while some end up in shelters. Most face the fact of never finding a forever home.

Lack of owner responsibility and interest in small, trendy dogs of the time are putting and keeping these rescue dogs in the shelters of Los Angeles.

Patricia Kellogg, technical supervisor of the West L.A. shelter, handles and cares for all dogs that come through their facility. She said people want the “cute, 3-to-5 pound Chihuahua” and their shelter doesn’t get those.

“The city of LA can never keep up with the population of the animals because the animals outnumber us and outnumber the homes,” Kellogg said.

Kellogg said the issue lies with owners who do not spay and neuter their pets.

To help support pet adoption, television show Lucky Dog is bringing one solution from Hollywood’s standpoint. Brandon McMillan, a dog trainer of 15 years has taken his talents to the small screen, offering shelter dogs enough training to get back into loving homes.

“In the 1950’s, we were told that shelter dogs are damaged goods, well here we are in 2017 and I’m telling you they’re not,” McMillan said. “And the way I can prove it to you is just watch my show…”

The show strives to reverse the shelter dog stereotype, by showing viewers even the most misbehaved dog can transform into the perfect companion.

McMillan said he is optimistic that his show is helping solve Los Angeles’ shelter dog problem by providing the platform the issue needs.

Lucky Dog airs every Saturday morning at 8 A.M. on CBS.