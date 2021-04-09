Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Loneliness has been labeled an epidemic by scientists in many places around the globe. College-aged students are particularly feeling the effects of loneliness, of which have been exacerbated by a world turned remote due to COVID-19.

In this episode, we speak with Psychology Professor Khanh Bui, Religion Professor Ron Highfield and Health, Wellness and Resilience Education Program Coordinator Stacey Lee Gobir about the causes of loneliness, the effects in college students and what the antidote may be.

“The Graph” is hosted and produced by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore. This episode was recorded remotely and edited by Ivy Moore. Featured music: “Great Expectations” by Kai Engel, “11,600 Years Ago” by Blear Moon, and “Lost City III” by Crowander. “The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.