Featured / News / February 22, 2021

LIVE UPDATES: Administration Host President’s Briefing, Discusses Partial Reopening

By Ashley Mowreader

The President’s Briefing will take place Monday, Feb. 22 at 8:45 a.m. PST. Stay tuned for live updates here.

8:47 – Due to COVID-19 case level decline and vaccination increases across the county and in LA County, a reopening of Malibu campus is more likely, Gash said. The University received communication from the county last week, expecting guidance later today for a limited opening later this week. 

8:46 – President Gash provides a welcome and the Briefing outline

8:45 – President Jim Gash greets community members as they arrive to the briefing. 


