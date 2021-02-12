The President’s Briefing will take place Monday, Feb. 22 at 8:45 a.m. PST. Stay tuned for live updates here.

8:47 – Due to COVID-19 case level decline and vaccination increases across the county and in LA County, a reopening of Malibu campus is more likely, Gash said. The University received communication from the county last week, expecting guidance later today for a limited opening later this week.

8:46 – President Gash provides a welcome and the Briefing outline

8:45 – President Jim Gash greets community members as they arrive to the briefing.