Letter to the Editor: Christian Fong Shares His Perspective on the Hub

I’m a parent on the Parent and Family Leadership Council, and read your article on The Hub for Spiritual Life while visiting for Waves Weekend. I’m also a CEO who has built large businesses. Your description of Pepperdine looking for the right combination of people and roles, to fit the students and resources, seems fully consistent with a commitment to make The Hub thrive. Change is hard. Yet it is far worse when the first idea, or an original configuration, simply calcifies upon creation. Just as harmful, when ideas slowly calcify over a tenured career.

After reading the article, I took the time to talk with administration, students and parents across campus. Over a dozen conversations on Friday and Saturday, including with President Gash, and I realize both the commitment and the momentum is there. I left Malibu excited about the direction and future of The Hub, and how it is embracing the breadth of the national Pepperdine community. Excited to see the atmosphere of spiritual growth around the students, both on and off campus. Excited enough to turn around and make a donation to Pepperdine to add to the momentum of The Hub.

Go Waves,

Christian Fong

_________________________________

