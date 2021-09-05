Hi, Graphic readers — it’s good to be back in your hands.

February 27, 2020, we published our regular print edition covering the Florence International Program closure, as COVID-19 concern and cases rose. March 19, 2020, we published our first digital-only edition, not knowing this would be our future for the unforeseeable future. Today, we’re returning to our roots as a physical, black-and-white trusty newspaper.

This semester, we have the opportunity to be back physically in our community in a lot of ways. It looks different — a little scaled back, a little less frequently — but it’s representative of the way life looks now. We’re a little farther apart from one another and seeing each other less than we would before but moving forward nevertheless, eager to reunite.

The Graphic is committed to telling stories of our community and sharing them in ways our community can receive us. Last year, it was digitally. This year, it’s a bit of both. The Pixel will continue to arrive in your inboxes, our digital content will continue to pop up on your social media feeds and our glossy magazines will return to newsstands this November.

The good news — Pepperdine can expect to see our bright and shining faces on Zoom screens, our masked smiles around campus and our print editions on stands for the duration of this semester.

Thank you for sticking with us in the digital world, and thanks for picking us back up in the print world.

It’s so great to see you again.

Ashley Mowreader, Managing Editor, ashley.mowreader@pepperdine.edu