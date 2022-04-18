Letter From the Editor

Photo by Caroline Conder

A presentation that Sonya Singh gave to Pepperdine Graphic Media in Fall 2021 inspired the theme of this edition of Currents.

Singh, a professional photographer and professor at California Baptist University, showed her images to the group and spoke about each moment. From there, the idea of moments has captivated my attention.

I find that moments are the structure of our lives, and each moment tells a piece of the story. In my own life, I can pinpoint the moments that have shaped who I am. Included in these moments are the first time I published an article, when my mom came to visit me as a surprise at a swim meet and when my fiancè proposed to me.

These moments mean more to me than just a byline in the newspaper or a diamond ring on my finger. They define my life and demonstrate the growth I have experienced — growth in my academics, my relationships and my self-identity.

Each moment builds up the definition of who I am. Each moment defines the roles I take on in my life — Christian, woman, journalist, swimmer, sister, daughter, fiancée. They define my identity.

As the pages of this magazine illustrate, moments can range from hopeful to devastating, and in some cases, individuals choose to forgo some moments to prioritize others.

The following pages are filled with moments that have shaped individuals in the Pepperdine community. These stories shed a larger light on the little moments, moments that strengthen identity, moments that bring us closer to one another and moments that highlight camaraderie and competition in athletics. Each moment in this magazine gives a glimpse of who these individuals are.

I hope you will enjoy reading about these moments and invite you to reflect on the moments that have shaped you.

____________________

