One word to describe junior business administration major Key Pearson is “energized.”

She has not gone a week without running since her junior year of high school, drinks half a cup of coffee every morning and loves driving fast.

“I like to push myself and see my limits always,” Pearson said. “I like to constantly be busy.”

However with COVID-19 and quarantine, Pearson has had to slow down — difficult for someone who likes to be running around.

“I think you learn a lot when those aspects of control in your life are taken away,” Pearson said.

In this case, she learned to adapt her love of human connection to a socially-distanced world. As the Cross Country and Track team captain, she attempts this by meeting up with teammates living in the Malibu area for mock races and holding a Bible study for the other women on the team.

“Just letting them know that we’re all in this together,” Pearson said, in regard to the team activities. “And, you know, training right now — the fitness that we’re building — it’s not for nothing.”

With her Christian faith as a central point in her life, Pearson said she has had to listen to and trust God during this time. She talks with her Bible study group to discern God’s messages and understand how He works in chaotic times.

“Well, what has He done during these past few months that wouldn’t have been possible if everything was open?” Pearson said about one topic of discussion.

With much still left in the dark, Pearson has found ways to find the light in this situation, counting her blessings and continuing to lead an active life — rock climbing, hiking, surfing, skateboarding — all with friends.

And it’s this constant eye on the horizon that contributes to Pearson’s other descriptor: “happy.”

“I’m pretty content where I’m at right now, so if I’m here in five years, then I’m going to be good,” Pearson said.

