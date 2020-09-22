Art by Ali Levens

Pepperdine Graphic Media introduces The Melanated Muckraker, a new podcast where hosts Anitiz Muonagolu and Emily Shaw dive into how race and culture affect our lives — one conversation at a time.

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Emily Shaw. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “Tanzen” by Checkie Brown, “Dilemma” by Checkie Brown. “The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.