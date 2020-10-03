Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

COVID-19 has cleared every program of students, and there’s no guarantees for when they will be allowed to return. In this week’s episode: Ashley Mowreader and Emily Shaw report on the current status of the Heidelberg, London, and B.A. international programs.

“The Graph” is hosted and produced by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore. This episode was recorded remotely and edited by Ivy Moore. Featured music: “Algorithms”, “Adventure”, “Pacing”, “Starlight” by Chad Crouch, “Running Waters” by Jason Shaw, “Ocho Octubre” by La Tab, and raw sound from Sydney Griffith recorded in a Buenos Aires cafe.