Podcasts / The Graph / October 9, 2020

International Programs Face Uncertainty

By Ivy Moore & Lindsey Sullivan

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

COVID-19 has cleared every program of students, and there’s no guarantees for when they will be allowed to return. In this week’s episode: Ashley Mowreader and Emily Shaw report on the current status of the Heidelberg, London, and B.A. international programs.

__________________________________________________

“The Graph” is hosted and produced by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore. This episode was recorded remotely and edited by Ivy Moore. Featured music: “Algorithms”, “Adventure”, “Pacing”, “Starlight” by Chad Crouch, “Running Waters” by Jason Shaw, “Ocho Octubre” by La Tab, and raw sound from Sydney Griffith recorded in a Buenos Aires cafe.


Tags:  Ashley Mowreader buenos aires COVID-19 Emily Shaw heidelberg international programs Ivy Moore KWVS Lindsey Sullivan london pepperdine graphic media Pepperdine IP podcast The Graph podcast the Graphic

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
The Latino/a/x Student Alliance Emphasizes Community to Display Diverse Culture



Ivy Moore




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
The Latino/a/x Student Alliance Emphasizes Community to Display Diverse Culture
 Art by Leah Bae The Latino/a/x Student Alliance is an organization for Pepperdine students to share and embrace their culture...