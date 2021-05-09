Six Pepperdine students talk about how they interact with news on social media. Some challenges that students faced consuming news on social media was filtering through bias and trying to limit the number of sensitive and disturbing posts they see in a day. Even with these challenges, students still turn primarily to social media for news updates because of the speed.

“If I follow a certain account or if something shows up in my explore feed like similar things will show up, which also causes the danger of ECHO chambers,” first-year Serena Woon said. “But, I mean it’s still a pretty amazing how fast, I can like see things in the world happening.”

