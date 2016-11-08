Photos Courtesy of Lizzy LeBleu

“I felt pushed to expand my world in a way I wasn’t getting, it felt like a bubble at first, but I really feel like I have a community here,” Lizzy LeBleu said.

She was sitting facing the glass doors, with her earphones in, but took one out to greet her friend as she approached the table. After they exchanged a “Have a good day,” she placed her earbud back in and subtly bobbed her head from side to side. She was scrolling through notes on her laptop as she simultaneously savored her peanut butter, banana and honey sandwich. The simplicity of it all is what was so compelling. She was completely at ease while enjoying the everyday actions so often taken for granted such as having a solitary moment at lunch.

“I listen to Johnny Cash and all the classics, because I’m from the South,” LeBleu said as she gently shut her computer and shifted her attention.

The Nashville native decided to attend Pepperdine for the incredible opportunities offered, both geographically and academically. However, shortly upon arrival, LeBleu did not feel as at home as she had in the South. After completing her freshmen year at Pepperdine, LeBleu decided to take a leap of faith and move to Austin, transferring to the University of Texas.

“I always regretted not taking a gap year,” LeBleu said, “I felt like I needed to be exposed to people who aren’t like me.”

After attending UT for a semester, LeBleu said she had a strong inkling to return to Pepperdine and finish out what she had started here. LeBleu gained a new perspective on the vast opportunities California held, and utilized the time away to discover what she wanted to accomplish in her academic career.

“I feel like I am going to end up in Nashville or Austin postgrad, and being here is a once in a lifetime chance. I have this opportunity so why wouldn’t I use that,” LeBleu said.

She declared Business as her major with a Sustainability minor because she values the outdoors and places a high importance on physical fitness and an active lifestyle. LeBleu was a competitive tennis player throughout high school and is training to be a certified spin instructor. LeBleu recently took advantage of the recent long weekend to travel to Zion National Park with friends to explore Earth’s natural wonders.

“I am very passionate about the environment. It’s everybody’s business, especially as a Christian and having stewardship — that goes along with being a human being.”

In addition to having a passion for the environment, LeBleu said she has a deep love and appreciation for music. She plays multiple instruments including guitar and piano and has a vocal styling reminiscent of Jack Johnson and Norah Jones.

“I grew up with an expansive array of music, my parents are both really into it, having different influences allows me to create music that hopefully doesn’t sound like anyone else’s.”

LeBleu’s music is featured on numerous sites, along with a Facebook page to keep all up to date with her latest music and releases. Her music has the type of soulful energy that is addictive to the ear. She currently has two songs listed on facebook and featured on Spotify named Tennessee and Mon Chéri, which both contain the unique, individualistic twist she said she wants to add to every piece of music she writes.

_____________

