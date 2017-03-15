Between homework, on or off-campus jobs, school and community activities and a social life, it can be a lot for one person to manage. In these four years, your time is limited and valuable. Some students might question the importance or necessity of joining extracurricular activities in the first place.

Extracurriculars are important because through your involvement, you can become an integral part of the Pepperdine community. If you spend all your time locked away in Payson, you will not appreciate college very much. Looking back at your time in college, you are going to remember your extracurriculars and the personal connections you received through them, more so than your GPA or that one professor you swear had it out for you.

Employers like to see that you are not all work and no play. They like to know you have a passion, making you more human and personable. Your participation in these activities can help prompt a better conversation during an interview because of a connection made with an interviewer. These activities show that you have interests, can work in a team dynamic, and know how to balance multiple commitments.

School activities also allow you to pursue interests outside of your major. There is more to you than your field of study. These activities allow employers to see the multiple dimensions of your personality.

Most importantly, balance is important. Do not sacrifice quality for quantity in terms of what you get involved in. Limit your commitments to what you can really get deeply engaged in. Employers are not looking for a certain number of activities but instead what leadership skills and special talents you bring to the table. But fair warning, they probably will not be very impressed that you are the self-proclaimed captain of your beer pong team.

