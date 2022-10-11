Hot Shots: MLB Playoffs Get Underway

For the past 10 years, there wasn’t a Wild Card Series. Rather, it was a winner-takes-all single game played between the four and five seeds in each respective league in the MLB. But, in 2022, an extra team was added to the postseason in each league. Now the No. 3 plays the No. 6 and the No. 4 plays the No. 5 seed in a best of three game series.

For the American League, the No. 3 Cleveland Guardians will be taking on the No. 6 Tampa Bay Rays. Additionally, the No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays will be taking on the No. 5 Seattle Mariners, Seattle’s first trip to the postseason since 2001.

As for the National League, the No. 3 St. Louis Cardinals will be taking on the No. 6 Philadelphia Phillies, their first time in the postseason since 2011, along with the No. 4 New York Mets taking on the No. 5 San Diego Padres.

Here are my predictions on who has the best chances in this year’s postseason.

Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game 1: Shane McClanahan vs Shane Bieber

Game 2: Tyler Glasnow vs Triston Mackenzie

Game 3: Corey Kluber vs Cal Quantrill

Prediction: Guardians win in 3

This is probably the most even series, as both the Rays and Guardians have some of the best pitching in all of baseball. The Rays have an elite arm in starting pitcher Shane McClanahan while the Guardians have an elite arm in starting pitcher Shane Bieber. Additionally, each team also has a couple quality arms coming out of the bullpen as the Guardians have Emmanuel Clase, James Karinchak and Trevor Stephan and the Rays have Pete Fairbanks, Jason Adam and Brooks Raley.

The Guardians will end up on top. The Rays have a handful of injuries—causing the Guardians to have a deeper lineup.

Seattle Mariners @ Toronto Blue Jays

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game 1: Luis Castillo vs Alek Manoah

Game 2: Robbie Ray vs Kevin Gausman

Game 3: George Kirby vs Ross Stripling

Prediction: Blue Jays win in 2

The Seattle Mariners have been one of the best stories in baseball this year as they have finally ended their 21 year long playoff drought, but their return to the postseason will be short lived. They head to Toronto to take on an elite offense consisting of first basemen Vladimir Guerrero Jr., centerfielder George Springer, designated hitter Alejandro Kirk and right fielder Teoscar Hernandez. Not to mention, the Blue Jays will have AL Cy Young candidate starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and starting pitcher Alek Manoah on the mound.

While the Mariners do have guys like Rookie of the Year candidate centerfielder Julio Rodriguez, third basemen Eugenio Suarez and first baseman Ty France along with a nice starting pitching one-two of Luis Castillo and Robbie Ray, it likely won’t be enough to take down the Blue Jays.

Philadelphia Phillies @ Saint Louis Cardinals

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game 1: Zack Wheeler vs Jose Quintana

Game 2: Aaron Nola vs Miles Mikolas

Game 3: Ranger Suarez vs Adam Wainwright

Prediction: Cardinals win in 3

This is what I believe to be the most interesting series. The Phillies are a very top heavy team, as they have have an elite one-two starting pitching combination of Aaron Nola and Zach Wheeler, along with some of the best power-hitters like reigning MVP pitcher Bryce Harper and NL home-run leader Kyle Schwarber. However, their rotation and lineup lacks the depth that the Cardinals have. While the Cardinals lack a clear ace, they have four quality starters they could send out, including starting pitcher Adam Wainwright, who has 114.1 innings pitched in the postseason.

As for their lineup, the Cardinals have star power in MVP candidates Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Cardinals also have a deeper lineup as the Phillies lineup depth falls off after their No. 4 hitter. Not to mention, the Phillies have one of the worst defenses in baseball with -32 defensive runs saved.

This series could go either way, and I could see the Phillies brute forcing their way to a series win. Ultimately, the Cardinals to win due to their depth.

San Diego Padres @ New York Mets

Projected Starting Pitchers

Game 1: Yu Darvish vs Max Scherzer

Game 2: Black Snell vs Jacob Degrom

Game 3: Joe Musgrove vs Chris Bassitt

Prediction: Mets win in 3

The 10.5 game division lead the Mets had is gone, but they’re still a force to be reckoned with. They have the best starting rotation in baseball, consisting of elite arms Jacob Degrom and Max Scherzer with another quality arm in Chris Bassitt behind them.

In the bullpen, the Mets have elite closing pitcher Edwin Diaz. But, you can’t count the Padres out as Jacob Degrom hasn’t been himself in recent starts. The Padres also have a couple of elite hitters in right fielder Juan Soto and third basemen Manny Machado.

Designated hitter Josh Bell, second baseman Jake Cronenworth and first baseman Brandon Drury will aid in the lineup, to go along with a strong starting pitching rotation of Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell. It’s going to be an interesting series, but ultimately the Mets will end up on top.

