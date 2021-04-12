Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

Welcome, Jennifer Harriger, a psychology professor in Pepperdine’s Social Science Division, who joins The Melanated Muckraker to discuss pretty privilege. Harriger is most well-known for her studies in body image, gender psychology and clinical psychology, and she has been featured nationally and internationally, making appearances on “Fox and Friends” and the South Korean Public Television Network.

With the help of Harriger, The Melanated Muckrakers discusses the way people uphold pretty privilege and how it negatively affects society. Furthermore, The Melanated Muckraker thinks about and discusses solutions to dismantle pretty privilege and stop the emphasis on external body image.

Also, don’t forget about Celine’s Corner as Celine Foreman talks about colorism and how it links to the unfair bias POC have to face when judged based on Eurocentric beauty standards.

__________________________________________________

Email Anitiz Muonagolu at aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu or Celine Foreman at celine.foreman@pepperdine.edu

Follow the Pepperdine Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Follow the Melanated Muckracker on Twitter: @MMuckracker

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Celine Foreman. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “Lavender”, and “Yellow” by Shag (Instrumental)” and “Sweater Weather” (Instrumental)” by Nitefect. “The Melanated Muckraker” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.