Graphic by Ivy Moore

Via Apple Podcasts | Via SoundCloud | Via Spotify

In this episode, we talk to our photojournalism professor from the fall 2020 semester, Amy Zielinski. She has spent much of her career as a photographer and photo editor, traveling around the world and investigating culture. We ask her about her early career, how she navigated life’s challenges and transitions and what keeps her going through it all. Amy shares her advice to 20-somethings like ourselves, who are grappling with the fear of life post-grad.

_______________________________________________________________

Did this story interest or inspire you? Do you have a unique story or passion to share on the podcast? Email us at ivy.moore@pepperdine.edu or lindsey.sullivan@pepperdine.edu.



The “Face to Face” is hosted and produced by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore. This episode was recorded remotely and edited by Lindsey Sullivan. Featured music: “View Back Softly” by Lobo Loco, “Siesta” by Jahzzar, and assorted by Jeremy Zerbe. The “Face to Face” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.