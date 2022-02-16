Guide to Well-Loved Films for Lovers and Skeptics of V-Day

This sappy romantic comedy bears the name, “Valentine’s Day,” making it the perfect film to watch on love day. Beyond it’s title, “Valentine’s Day” tells multiple love stories filled with break-ups and make-ups and features well-loved celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, Jamie Foxx, Ashton Kutcher, Queen Latifah, Bradley Cooper, Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and more. Photos Courtesy of IMDb.

When it comes to the love season surrounding Valentine’s Day, the big question to ask friends and fellow students about is what go-to movie they choose for Valentine’s Day? Regardless of one’s Valentine’s Day beliefs, there are movie options for sappy and realistic romance viewers.

From “Dear John” to “Dirty Dancing“, there is something for everyone on this romantic holiday. Whether Valentine’s Day night consists of spending time with friends, oneself or a significant other, there is a flick to watch for any road taken.

“If you’re looking for a great Valentine’s Day movie, I’d recommend “Dear John” for a sad romance, “The DUFF” for a good friends-to-lovers trope, “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” for a good laugh and “Set It Up” for an enemies-to-friends-to-lover trope,” first-year Elizabeth Robison said.

Robison said she loves Valentine’s Day movies because they symbolize what Valentine’s Day stands for.

“[Valentine’s Day movies] support the spirit of Valentine’s Day and add an idealistic, ever-so-hopeful element to the holiday that without them helping to perpetuate our sky-high romance standards, it wouldn’t be Valentine’s Day,” Robison said.

First-year Blue Brasher shares this love for the Valentine’s Day spirit. Brasher said she enjoys light-hearted classics, such as “Dirty Dancing,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” “When Harry Met Sally,” “The Princess Bride,” “50 First Dates” and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

“Even though they’re often campy and unrealistic, it feeds my little girl love of romance,” Brasher said. “It can be toxic to base your idea of romance on Hollywood, but it can also bring a little hope and optimism to your life.”

To fellow lovers of love day films, Robison recommends checking out “Dear John” and staying away from “The Kissing Booth 3.”

“[Dear John] has heavy themes and topics like familial burdens, sacrificial love, and the love and loss of a military relationship,” Robison said. “The first two [Kissing Booth] movies create such an intricate plot and emotional investment in the main characters and love interests, Elle and Noah. Once the third movie rolls around, though, the ending is so unromantic.”

Desiring a sappy romance movie isn’t required to watch a good movie on love day. First-year Arianna Evans said students could admire Valentine’s Day movies simply because of their film quality. Evan’s favorite movies in the Romantic Comedy genre are “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Proposal” and “Letters to Juliet.”

“I like Valentine’s Day movies because I associate them with Rom-Coms, and I think that’s a fun genre,” Evans said.

Regarding Valentine’s Day’s more realistic romance side, “The Titanic,” “The Notebook” and “Blue Valentine” are good tear-jerkers to consider. First-year Isabelle Nam said she enjoys “On Your Wedding Day,” “Tune in for Love” and “My Sassy Girl“.

“I like realistic Valentine’s Day movies, not the cheesy, cringey kind,” Nam said.

The fact is, for many students, love is not the only thing filling their minds. Classes and exams don’t stop for love day, but hopefully, Valentine’s Day makes it all a bit more bearable.

“I have three tests that fall on Valentine’s Day, so I’ll be spending my time doing that, but after that’s all over, hopefully, I’ll get a restful night,” Nam said. “Maybe I’ll even run into my soulmate.”

