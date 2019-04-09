Photos by Milan Loiacono

The beauty of graffiti is in its ever-changing nature. The artistry featured in this spread is from Venice Beach, Pacific Avenue, Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Murphy’s Ranch, though much of it will likely have changed by the time you read this.

Murphy’s Ranch, on the first spread, is a heavily graffitied abandoned house located deep in the Santa Monica Mountains. In the past it was known to possess anti-Semitic graffiti but Artists 4 Israel recently took it over. The group is working to prevent the spread of Anti-Israel bigotry through art, aiming to help communities that are affected by terrorism and hate.

