The Graduate School of Education and Psychology mourns Kingsley B. Jones, an alumnus and doctoral student who died Dec. 6.

GSEP Dean Helen Williams shared the news with the GSEP community Dec. 18, via email, honoring Jones’ work and passion for social justice and higher education as well as sharing some of his notable accomplishments.

“Kingsley was a true change agent with a heart for justice,” Williams wrote. “He was committed to servant leadership and generously gave of his time and talent to such causes. He envisioned a world where poverty would be a thing of the past and the disenfranchised would be valued, and he worked tirelessly to make his vision a reality.”

Jones received his M.A., in Social Entrepreneurship and Change program from GSEP in 2013 and returned to Pepperdine for his doctorate in Organizational Leadership.

A leader and entrepreneur, Jones founded the Economic Research Institute for Behavioral Change and created The Men’s Huddle — a Saturday morning gathering for young Black men to better understand their value as leaders in the community.

A passionate advocate for change and empowerment in underserved communities, Jones believed in partnering with Historically Black Colleges and Universities to empower Black students to pursue advanced degrees and promoting economic success for the underprivileged.

“Poverty is not a disease of the pocketbook. It is a disease of the mind and of the spirit,” said Jones, as quoted by Williams in her email.

Jones held several leadership positions including director of the NAACP Community Economic Development Committee (Compton Chapter) and director of marketing and communications of the Los Angeles Adventist Academy. He was also an active member of the Black Barbershop Health Outreach Program and spoke at several universities like Prairie View A&M University, Delaware State University and Tuskegee University.

“Indeed, he was a gift to humankind, always on the battlefield of life fighting for God’s kingdom to be realized on this side of heaven,” Williams wrote.

Jones’ family will host a virtual homegoing ceremony and those wishing to pay their respects can send “expressions of sympathy,” to the GSEP dean’s office, Williams wrote.

“This is a profound loss for our GSEP family, and he will be deeply missed,” said

Farzin Madjidi, GSEP associate dean of education said.

