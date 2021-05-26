In this episode, we reflect on our Pepperdine experience and, more specifically, our time working for Pepperdine Graphic Media in various roles.

_______________________________________________________________

Did this story interest or inspire you? Do you have a unique story or passion to share on the podcast? Email us at ivy.moore@pepperdine.edu or lindsey.sullivan@pepperdine.edu.



The “Face to Face” is hosted and produced by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore. This episode was recorded remotely and edited by Ivy Moore. Featured music: “We are so Close” by Lobo Loco.