Face to Face / Podcasts / June 22, 2021

Goodbye, From Your Hosts

By Lindsey Sullivan & Ivy Moore

PGM Podcasts · Goodbye, From Your Hosts

In this episode, we reflect on our Pepperdine experience and, more specifically, our time working for Pepperdine Graphic Media in various roles.

Did this story interest or inspire you? Do you have a unique story or passion to share on the podcast? Email us at ivy.moore@pepperdine.edu or lindsey.sullivan@pepperdine.edu.

The “Face to Face” is hosted and produced by Lindsey Sullivan and Ivy Moore. This episode was recorded remotely and edited by Ivy Moore. Featured music: “We are so Close” by Lobo Loco.


