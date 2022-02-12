Good News: The Joy of a Chair

The hustle and bustle of campus is in the air as students pick up their Starbucks, chat with their friends and scurry to class on a typical Monday in February. I usually witness this action from the place that is bringing me joy recently — my new favorite chairs.

If you are a Pepperdine student, you know the chairs I am talking about. They are the ones right outside of Starbucks, in the center of main campus, usually in direct sunlight.

They recline the perfect amount — I am not sitting up extremely straight but also not laying down in a recliner. The part I enjoy most is the table in the middle of the chairs — a table I typically use as a footrest. It is a perfect set-up, if I do say so myself.

When I sit in these chairs, I get absolutely nothing done because of the amount of people walking back and forth that I decide I need to talk to. But that’s what makes the chairs so special to me — their placement is in an an area where I can run into people I wouldn’t typically see, meet new people and sometimes simply just people watch.

I discovered these chairs late this past semester during finals week — when I finally left the CCB and decided to start making an appearance on main campus. Now, I jump at every opportunity to go every chance I get.

As a matter of fact, I am sitting in these chairs as I type this. I am basking in the sun and stopping every few minutes to talk to anyone and everyone I see. So far, I have met six new people, caught up with a friend, drank my daily coffee, waved at a professor, witnessed a surge of students exit Elkins and I even got a tiny bit of homework done.

If I am ever lacking community, feeling isolated, having a rough day or simply need a boost of serotonin, I head to these chairs. I know I will end up having some random, probably pointless, conversation with someone that will most likely make my day.

I often say it’s the simple things in life that bring me the most joy. These chairs show me exactly that. I wake up and am solely excited to go sit in a chair.

If you ever want to chat, want to grab Starbucks or simply want to people watch, I recommend you head to these chairs on main campus. You’ll most likely find me there as well.

