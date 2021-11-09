I know it’s a little cheesy to write a list of things I’m thankful for, especially right before Thanksgiving, but even with the craziness of this semester, I truly am so thankful we are all together and in Malibu.

Maybe you don’t think the Caf food is the greatest, and maybe your legs hurt while walking to the CCB, but we all complained for a year and a half about why we wanted to be here, and now that we are, we should take the time to appreciate it.

So I’ll start my little list, as cliche as it is, and I hope it’ll encourage you to take a moment to think about the things you are thankful for this season.

To begin, I truly am so thankful to write for the Graphic and tell stories I find meaningful to our community. It might overwhelm me at times, but I am grateful I get to start my dream career at Pepperdine and interact with people I wouldn’t get to meet otherwise.

I’m thankful for the faculty and staff at Pepperdine who were flexible and compassionate with us in the past year. My professors come to class every day with a smile on their face, ready to give us grace when we turn in an assignment late or explain to us how to do a test several times, since we all forgot how to do real school in our time at Zoom University.

Though my roommates might make a mess of the apartment or their alarms might wake me up, I am grateful to be living with girls who support me, love me and let me tell them each detail of my day every time I get home.

I’m grateful for the Student Health Center, which dealt with all of our diagnoses, and for the individuals who sit on campus and watch us spit in tubes all day long.

The shuttle drivers toted us back and forth from where we needed to be all semester, and the Caf workers provided us with food when we needed it.

It was an adjustment to have a bunch of eager students on campus, ready to make up for the past year and a half of missed time, but the staff at Pepperdine was accommodating and gracious with us, and for that, I am grateful.

There are plenty of things we could say need changing or fixing, but there are also so many things we overlook every day that are huge blessings, and we could all spend a little more time focusing on the positives instead of the negatives.

I know everyone’s tired, and we’ve hit the point in the semester where we might all be getting a little homesick, but ultimately we have so much to be thankful for, and I don’t ever want to be so busy I forget that.

