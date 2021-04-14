In my lifetime, there has never been a time where every individual in the world was impacted by an event. COVID-19 changed this fact about my life. It brought with it a slew of destruction and disappointment.

Since Pepperdine students and I left campus March 2020, COVID-19 has allowed me the space to reevaluate my priorities and focus on the positives.

As a senior and losing a year to the pandemic, it felt like disappointment after disappointment. I felt such a weight realizing that I would never be able to experience college to the fullest extent again as Pepperdine moved online.

I began to crave the most minuscule moments on campus like sitting in Payson Library or waving at friends from across the courtyard.

These are experiences I never fully appreciated when I was on campus. This craving also applied outside of the Pepperdine bubble, like going to restaurants or being able to hang out with my friends with ease.

COVID-19 showed me and reminded me there is so much to be thankful about. Instead of being annoyed waking up to a 7 a.m., alarm clock for school, I will feel excited to be able to sit and learn in a classroom again with my peers.

This sentiment is shared not by just me, but also by people across the world. COVID-19 allowed people more personal time and the space to reevaluate their priorities and learn about themselves.

This time is similar to the beginning of the Renaissance. The Renaissance’s insurgence of arts and creativity emerged following the Black Plague. COVID-19 relates to this time as it is bringing new innovations, creativity and appreciation.

Theaters utilized Zoom to continue to bring the arts to life on the online platform. Pepperdine’s theatre department put on an online adaption of “As You Like It”.

John Krasinski created the “Some Good News Channel” to remind people to stick to the positive when everyday life feels heavy.

In conversations with family and peers, we all have realized that COVID-19 changed us and made us more grateful individuals.

Once the world opens back up, I will be more appreciative of the small things. Every cup of coffee I drink sitting inside a coffee shop will remind me how grateful I am to be experiencing life.

The good news is even though life is exhausting, this time will pass and I hope everyone found something to be thankful for while in quarantine.

