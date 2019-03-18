G News / Video / March 18, 2019

GNews: Songfest

By GNews

Pepperdine’s Songfest competition is over this year…
Find out who won and how you can participate next year! Find out more about the event! WATCH NOW!!


Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
End on a High Note
Next Post
Activate Social Activism




Leave a Reply




More Story
End on a High Note
 Art by Caitlin RoarkAs yet another school year begins to wind down, the prospect of summer brings joy and excitement to students...