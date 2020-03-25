Featured / News / March 25, 2020

Get the Graphic Newspaper Delivered to Your Inbox

By Graphic Staff

As classes, business, and communities have all gone remote, so has our newsroom. However, we will still be digitally publishing newspapers each Thursday and distributing them to our campus community. To to download a PDF of our paper each Thursday, sign up with your email below and get the link directly to your inbox.

Stay safe, and wash your hands!

-The PGM Staff

Pepperdine Graphic PDF Edition Email Signup



Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
What Coronavirus Means for Pepperdine Sports




Leave a Reply




More Story
What Coronavirus Means for Pepperdine Sports
 Listen and subscribe to our podcast from your mobile device: Via Apple Podcasts | Via Spotify | Via Stitcher Last...