Get Connected with the Career Center

An employer connects with a student about possible internship and networking opportunities at a business fair in September. The Career Center hosts many events that act as an aid to help students feel connected and better develop their professional skills. Photo courtesy of Pepperdine University

Pepperdine’s Career Center continues to act as an aid of relief toward students who may feel troubled when searching for a job or those who want to be more connected on campus.

The Career Center is embracing the upcoming year, with opportunities for students to take advantage of networking and career-based advice, said Maile Hetherington, director of career opportunities at the Career Center.

They offer weekly information tables outside of Payson Library along with information sessions where more companies will come and promote their positions and opportunities. Students can go to these tables and network to learn more about the types of positions available, which can be found on their website.

“The Career Center is really to help students find meaningful work,” Hetherington said. “We really want students to feel empowered to see what’s already in you and feel confident about the skills that you already have in hopes to apply them to a meaningful career after graduation.”

Being in the peak of the pandemic last year, Hetherington said the Career Center staff is excited to be fully in-person and is looking forward to the many conversations and the networking opportunities to come.

“We want them to get comfortable in networking situations and environments in hopes to get excited about their career,” Heatherington said.

Caitlyn Basile, senior Business Administration major, said the Career Center has helped her prepare for her future career.

“I have met with the Business Division ambassadors over Zoom to look at my resume and give me some tips,” Basile said. “They’ve really helped me cater my resume toward my interests and specialties I was looking for.”

Hetherington said the Career Center’s goal is to help students find meaningful work after graduation.

“We really want students to feel empowered,” Hetherington said. “We want to help them see what’s already in themselves and feel confident about their skills.”

Charlee Rae Bender, alumna (’21) and events and marketing manager for the center, said it’s important for students to attend these events.

“I think they’re just really impactful,” Bender said. “When I was an undergrad, I loved going to the events just to make connections. You can show up to something and love it so much that it totally changes your career path.”

As a Pepperdine alumna, Bender said it’s normal for students who might feel overloaded coming into college.

“There’s so much coming at you and it’s normal to feel overwhelmed,” Bender said. “But just being willing to learn and bite off small pieces at a time will help you realize what career you want to obtain after graduation. Just take your time and don’t rush it.”

Some upcoming events at the Career Center include the Careers with Social Impact Industry Fair on Oct. 26. This event will host numerous nonprofit organizations and companies that are helping professions expand. Whether it’s medical, behavioral health, ministry or social services, the organizations all wish to recruit students who might want to intern or work for them, Bender said.

There is also a Job Shadow Program event taking place from Oct. 17 through 31, where the Career Center will match students with alumni and industry professionals in the area and across the country. They will get the insider’s perspective on what somebody does in their full time job both in person and virtually.

The Center also uses Navigate — a website and mobile app that promotes and helps notify students about what’s happening on campus. Listed on the site are checklists to help keep students on task, appointments to create a college level resume and many more.

“It’s just a great communication tool for them to learn about both the academic and the extracurricular side of Pepperdine,” Hetherington said.

