From Our Feed: New Pepperdine Students Wave onto Campus

By Rachel Ettlinger

Photos by Terra Atwood

Editor’s Note: “From our feed” is a feature covering developing stories from our social media accounts on our website. These will be updated, but the most recent information can always be found on our social media, @peppgraphic.

UPDATE 12:14 p.m. 8/23/17: This year’s freshman class of 957 students (as of 9:27 this morning) is the largest in Pepperdine history.

New Student Orientation (NSO) kicked off Tuesday morning as Waves crashed onto campus and into their new dorms with the help of orientation leaders clad in bright you-can’t-miss-it-even-if-you-tried orange. Before classes start Monday, new students will partake in activities around campus including meeting with their first-year seminar classes and professors, finding out about opportunities to explore different divisions and majors around campus, and, of course, Frosh Follies, to name a few. Check out these images of students moving in and stay tuned for more NSO updates.

