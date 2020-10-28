Travel lover Courtney Wisniewski looks over the Garden of the Gods in Colorado in September. Wisniewski said she enjoys videography and filmed every destination of the road trip that she took this year.

Photos courtesy of Courtney Wisniewski



First-year Courtney Wisniewski, who is from Lexington, S.C., is an advertising enthusiast and travel lover. One of her dreams in life is to open up her own advertising agency.

During her senior year of high school, Wisniewski, an Advertising major with a minor in Multimedia Design, said she began interning at a local advertising agency called Splash Omnimedia.

At Splash Omnimedia, Wisniewski said she started out as a coder for websites. Later on, she said she started to go on video shoots and also began working with clients.

“[I was] figuring out what the client wants, how to put that into what they want and getting all the people together that I need to communicate that vision,” Wisniewski said.

After graduating in November 2019, Wisniewski began working full time at Splash Omnimedia in December. The agency offered her a full-time job because she graduated from high school early. Wisniewski said she planned on working full-time at Splash Omnimedia and was unsure about going to college.

Once COVID-19 hit in March, Wisniewski said the agency put her on furlough. Due to employment uncertainty, Wisniewski eventually decided it would be better to go to college in this current situation of COVID-19, leading her to Pepperdine.

“I was applying to schools and finding scholarships, but I really love my job,” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski said she started her college experience by going on a road trip with her friend, junior Hannah Kate Albach.

In early August, Wisniewski said they flew from South Carolina to California, where they picked up Albach’s car from campus. Then, they made a road trip out of their travels back, starting from Malibu to South Carolina.

Colorado, Wisniewski said, was one of her favorite places she and Albach traveled to. They visited many beautiful destinations such as Garden of the Gods and Boulder Flatirons. Wisniewski especially enjoyed seeing the various rock formations and going hiking on trails. What shocked her the most was the unexpected weather conditions.

“It was just like a freak accident that it snowed, but that was a lot of fun,” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski said she chose Pepperdine because she was drawn in by its strong study abroad program. As someone who loves to travel, she thought Pepperdine’s International Programs were perfect.

After applying to study abroad, Wisniewski said she was accepted to her first choice, Pepperdine’s Buenos Aires International Programs.

“I knew that Argentina was really going to push me out of my comfort zone and challenge me on like a constant basis,” Wisniewski said.

