Life & Arts / October 9, 2020

Fresh Faces: First-Year Chases her Dreams of Greek Life and Government

By Beth Gonzales

First-Year Jess Kovie smiles as she plays in the summer sun at Leu Gardens in Orlando, Fla., in November 2019. Kovie said she has always wanted to live in Malibu and is ecstatic about her new adventure.

Photos courtesy of Jess Kovie

First-year Jess Kovie, a double major in English and Political Science, said she is busy working toward a career with government officials, watching “Harry Potter” with her roommates and making what she considers the best chai latte in the world. Now she is bringing these passions and hobbies to the Pepperdine community.

Kovie, who is from Orlando, Fla., said she is already enjoying living in Malibu. She is looking forward to becoming even more immersed at Pepperdine during the spring semester, and she plans to make waves on campus with the friendships she has already built.

“My favorite part about Pepperdine is the community I’ve already formed here and all my awesome new friends I have made,” Kovie said. “They make online school worth it.”

Kovie (left) poses with her new first-year friends, Meredith Nover (middle) and Makenna Markman (right) at Zuma Beach in Malibu in August. Kovie said she hopes she and her friends can all come together and live on campus in the spring.

Kovie (left) poses with her new first-year friends, Meredith Nover (middle) and Makenna Markman (right) at Zuma Beach in Malibu in August. Kovie said she hopes she and her friends can all come together and live on campus in the spring.

Kovie recently accepted a bid from Pepperdine’s chapter of Tri Delta. She said the number of activities they have done in such a short time has been a pleasant surprise.

“We have all sorts of fun events at least once or twice a week when we all get together over Zoom; it is a great way to make friends,” Kovie said.

Kovie and her roommate Courtney Hancock (right) smile together on Tri Delta's bid day Sept. 7. Kovie said she is excited to be a part of Tri Delta and is looking forward to future events.

Kovie and her roommate Courtney Hancock (right) smile together on Tri Delta's bid day Sept. 7. Kovie said she is excited to be a part of Tri Delta and is looking forward to future events.

Kovie said she has enjoyed getting to know her two new roommates. They live off campus together and are all first-years.

“We’re watching all the ‘Harry Potter’ movies right now, and that’s been a really fun way to bond together,” Kovie said. “We all get our popcorn and snuggle on the couch.”

Kovie, Bella Clause (middle) and Ivy Johnson (right) prepare for the next movie in their "Harry Potter" marathon in September. Kovie said they love drinking sweet tea, hanging out and meeting new students in the area.

Kovie, Bella Clause (middle) and Ivy Johnson (right) prepare for the next movie in their "Harry Potter" marathon in September. Kovie said they love drinking sweet tea, hanging out and meeting new students in the area.

Greek life and new roomies are not the only new activities in Kovie’s Pepperdine experience. Kovie said she recently turned in her application for Pepperdine’s D.C. + Florence International Program. She was drawn to this program because D.C. will help her Political Science major, and she is already taking Italian.

“I think it would be good to be right where everything in the government is happening,” Kovie said.

She dreams of working for the government in Washington, D.C., one day, and she said this is her first step to achieving that goal.

“Eventually I would love to be a speechwriter,” Kovie said. “I’d like to work with a congressman or woman, ideally writing speeches and perhaps doing social media campaigns.”

Kovie plans to get involved with Pepperdine’s Student Government Association, and she said she aspires to get plugged in wherever she can plan and lead. She hopes to one day run for senator.

Kovie and her team, GatorMUN, pose at the Model United Nations conference in 2019. The first-year said her team represented India.

Kovie and her team, GatorMUN, pose at the Model United Nations conference in 2019. The first-year said her team represented India.

Kovie said she loves to spend her time writing original poetry, art journaling, painting and making memories with her friends.

“I’m a total mom, and I love cooking for my friends and being there for them,” Kovie said. “I’m pretty fun, too.”

Kovie said she has been enjoying her time with the new family she has formed in California. She hopes to be with everyone come spring and receive the traditional college experience.

“I’m just hoping to be able to live on campus because it is just so beautiful,” Kovie said.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Beth Gonzales: beth.gonzales@pepperdine.edu


Tags:  Beth Gonzales calabasas first-year Florence, Italy Fresh Faces greek life international programs Jess Kovie Pepperdine Graphic Media Washington D.C. Zuma

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Opinion: Sports Desk Picks NFL Week 5
Next Post
Pepp Campus to Remain Closed Due to LA County Health Orders



Beth Gonzales




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Opinion: Sports Desk Picks NFL Week 5
 From left: Sports Editor Karl Winter, Assistant Sports Editor Paxton Ritchey, Staff Writer Kyle McCabe, Photo Editor Ali Levens,...