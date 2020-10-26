Via Soundcloud | Via Spotify

With Juneteenth becoming an Official Federal Holiday, what does Juneteenth mean? Join your co-hosts Celine Foreman and Anitiz Muonagolu alongside guest speaker Myles Dennis as they talk about the significance of Juneteenth.

With speculations and conversations on Black History, Critical Race Theory and commercialization, Juneteenth, while a simple day to others, is a time of significance and even debate among the Black community. Take a seat or maybe take a nice drive and listen, learn and formulate your own opinions about Juneteenth and how people should learn and celebrate Black History.

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Celine Foreman. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: Afrika Most by Freehand and Culture Is Not Your Friend by Legal Remedy