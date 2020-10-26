Podcasts / The Melanated Muckraker / June 22, 2021

Free At Last Oh Free At Last! Thank God for Juneteenth

By Celine Foreman & Anitiz Muonagolu

PGM Podcasts · Free At Last Oh Free At Last! Thank God for Juneteenth

With Juneteenth becoming an Official Federal Holiday, what does Juneteenth mean? Join your co-hosts Celine Foreman and Anitiz Muonagolu alongside guest speaker Myles Dennis as they talk about the significance of Juneteenth.

With speculations and conversations on Black History, Critical Race Theory and commercialization, Juneteenth, while a simple day to others, is a time of significance and even debate among the Black community. Take a seat or maybe take a nice drive and listen, learn and formulate your own opinions about Juneteenth and how people should learn and celebrate Black History.

Email Anitiz Muonagolu at aj.muonagolu@pepperdine.edu or Celine Foreman at celine.foreman@pepperdine.edu

“The Melanated Muckraker” is hosted and produced by Anitiz Muonagolu and Celine Foreman. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: Afrika Most by Freehand and Culture Is Not Your Friend by Legal Remedy


