Pepperdine alumna (2011) and Olympic Gold Medalist Kim Hill shares her experiences of playing volleyball at Pepperdine, competing abroad professionally, and representing the U.S. twice in the Olympics.

“I was proud of bronze,” Hill said. “It was so cool to be an Olympic medalist but it wasn’t enough. So to finally be able to do it this time and take home the gold is just so much cooler.”

