G News / Video / October 3, 2021

Former Pepperdine Volleyball Player Kim Hill Takes Home Olympic Gold

By Christina Buravtsova

Pepperdine alumna (2011) and Olympic Gold Medalist Kim Hill shares her experiences of playing volleyball at Pepperdine, competing abroad professionally, and representing the U.S. twice in the Olympics.

“I was proud of bronze,” Hill said. “It was so cool to be an Olympic medalist but it wasn’t enough. So to finally be able to do it this time and take home the gold is just so much cooler.”

Follow the Graphic on Instagram: @PeppGraphic

Email Christina Buravtsova: christina.buravtsova@pepperdine.edu


Tags:  #sports athletes Christina Buravtsova Kim Hill olympic gold medalist Pepperdine Graphic pepperdine volleyball PGM gnews Rio Olympics Tokyo Olympics volleyball

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
Pepp in Your Step Trailer
Next Post
DPS Crime Report Reflects More Theft on Campus



Christina Buravtsova




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
Pepp in Your Step Trailer
 GNews is introducing a new fast-paced video series called Pepp in Your Step. Host Alexander Payne poses questions to Pepperdine...