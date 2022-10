Pepperdine biology professor Antonio Gomez talks about how his childhood experiences helped him persevere as a first-generation college student.

“No one is doing you a favor by accepting you to college,” Professor Gomez said. “Your admission to college means you have something to contribute to the university.”

