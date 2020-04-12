Currents / Spring 2020: Everyday Feminism / April 12, 2020

Feminism in the United States: A Storied History

By Madeline Duvall

Art by Madeline Duvall


Tags:  abolition american history Currents currents feminism Currents Magazine equality feminism Gender equality history Madeline Duvall Slavery suffrage timeline United States women's rights

Bookmark and Share



Previous Post
If It Isn't Intersectional, It Isn't Feminism
Next Post
Olivia Robinson: Learning From Literature




You might also like




Leave a Reply




More Story
If It Isn't Intersectional, It Isn't Feminism
 Special reporting by Brianna Willis and Maria Belen IturraldeArt by Caitlin RoarkShe was the only African American in her high...