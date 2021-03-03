Podcasts / SportsWaves / March 19, 2021

Episode 8: March Madness

By Paxton Ritchey & Karl Winter

PGM Podcasts · Ep 8: March Madness

SportsWaves is back to break down the college basketball postseason. Hosts Paxton Ritchey and Karl Winter fill out a complete March Madness bracket and also touch on Pepperdine making the College Basketball Invitational.

“SportsWaves” is hosted and produced by Paxton Ritchey and Karl Winter. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “Buckeye Bonzai” by Vans in Japan. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


