Episode 7: Blue and Orange Madness (Kessler Edwards, Malia Bambrick, Colbey Ross)

By Paxton Ritchey & Karl Winter

With the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling the in-person Blue and Orange Madness, Paxton and Karl do their best to recreate the preseason hype event. Kessler Edwards joins to break down the men’s team (1:35), Malia Bambrick helps preview the women’s team (11:20), and Colbey Ross (23:52) tests his Pepperdine basketball trivia knowledge and begins to reflect on his career.

