Podcasts / SportsWaves / November 2, 2020

Episode 6: Arthur Puu

By Paxton Ritchey & Karl Winter

Paxton and Karl welcome back Arthur Puu (Pepp ’18), the creator and original host of SportsWaves. Arthur joins the show to talk about his dream job working for ESPN, trade SportsWaves and Pepperdine stories, and reflect on the success of the Lakers and Dodgers.

“SportsWaves” is hosted and produced by Paxton Ritchey and Karl Winter. This episode was recorded remotely. Featured music: “Buckeye Bonzai” by Vans in Japan. “SportsWaves” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.


