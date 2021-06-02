Pepperdine’s Encino campus, built in 1987, reaches students and community members in the San Fernando Valley. The campus will close May 2022, after administrative review. Photo courtesy of Pepperdine University

After 33 years of operations, Pepperdine will close its Encino Graduate Campus in May 2022.

The news came in a Public Relations’ email Aug. 11, detailing the University’s decision to close Encino and redirect operations to other graduate campuses in the LA area. Key factors included faculty and student feedback, marketing and enrollment forecasting, space utilization and expense consolidation, according to the PR email.

“The institutional strategy continues to evolve when opportunities arise, as is the case now with the Encino campus,” according to the PR email.

Located in the Encino Financial District, the Encino Graduate campus opened in 1987. Encino is a satellite location for Pepperdine’s Graziadio Business School and the Graduate School of Education and Psychology, with part-time degree program offerings for students.

“This campus is designed to serve and be convenient for all its students,” according to the Pepperdine website. “It is an environment conducive for the needs of all, to ensure a feeling of satisfaction, security and success for all the goals being pursued at Pepperdine University.”

The campus closure is not related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the PR email.

“The pandemic has provided the opportunity for the University to further consider academic and operational planning that will best support the University’s mission while strategically aligning critical resources,” according to the PR email.

All operations from Encino will transition to the Calabasas campus or the West LA Campus with help from Graziadio, GSEP and Encino campus staff to coordinate the move.

“This long lead time is intentional to allow for ample planning and preparation by all involved and to give programs flexibility in timelines for moving,” according to the PR email.

Pepperdine will share more information to Encino faculty, staff and students in the near future.

“The University is grateful to those who have made the Encino campus a premier educational experience for our students,” according to the PR email. “We look forward to continuing our good work together as we present new offerings for our distinguished graduate programs in the years ahead.”

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Ashley Mowreader via Twitter: @amowreader or by email ashley.mowreader@pepperdine.edu