I love dogs.

I mean, I am the ultimate dog person. As in, whenever I’m driving and I see a dog with their owner on the sidewalk or in another car, I yell the word “dog” so loudly that people in neighboring cars turn their heads and stare. ‘Why would she do such a embarrassing and bizarre thing?’ you might ask.

I find dogs to be the purest things on this planet and they are the one sure-fire thing that makes my days brighter. They are my secret obsession – I could spend my entire day surrounded by dogs and never be bored.

Rather than hiding what I am passionate about, I choose to embrace it – whether that be dogs, Beyonce, or writing my own poetry. I surround myself with friends who adore my quirkiness, to the extent that they now call out whenever they see a dog and send me Beyonce GIFs daily. It is infinitely more satisfying knowing my friends love me for my dog obsession, not in spite of it.

So, embrace your passions, whatever they may be. Find people who love you for your eccentricities rather than judging you for them. Whether it be anything from robotics to country music, college is the time to express what you care about and befriend those who find those passions endearing. Do what makes your heart happy, what makes you smile even when you have three midterms and an essay due tomorrow.

My love for dogs is immense. I FaceTime my canine family members more often than my human family members. At one point, I even impulsively donated money to a GoFundMe when I learned an online-famous corgi was sick and needed surgery to survive. No matter how horrible a day I am having, a dog always brings a smile to my face and, occasionally, several palpitations to my heart. When many would make fun of me for my eccentricities, my friends celebrate them.

So, I urge you to share your passions with those around you and encourage others to be themselves as well. Strive to live in a world where people are honest with themselves and with other people about who they are and what they love. Start being the person you want to be tomorrow, today – quirks and all.

