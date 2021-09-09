Graphic File Photo

The Department of Public Safety’s Daily Crime Log and Fire Report reveals multiple thefts from the Thornton Administration Center reported between July 29 and Aug. 25.

Of the crimes, four are recorded as grand theft of property and four as petty theft. All crimes are listed as “closed and pending further,” which, according to the Department of Public Safety, means the report intake is closed but the crime is pending further investigation.

The University would not comment on whether the crimes were connected.

The first crime, petty theft, occurred from Monday, July 19 at 5 p.m., to Tuesday, July 20 at 8 a.m. The crime was recorded Aug. 25 — report number 21-003990.

The second crime, petty theft, occurred from Monday, July 26 at midnight to Tuesday, Aug. 3 at midnight. The crime was recorded Aug. 6 — report number 21-00338.

The third crime, grand theft of property, occurred from Monday, July 26 at 3 p.m., to Wednesday, July 28 at 8 a.m. The crime was recorded July 29 — report number 21-00328.

The fourth crime, grand theft of property, occurred from Wednesday, July 28 at 4 p.m., to Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. The crime was recorded Aug. 3 — report number 21-00332.

The fifth crime, petty theft, occurred from Friday, July 30 at 8:26 a.m., to Monday, Aug. 2 at 7:50 a.m. The crime was recorded Aug. 2 — report number 21-00330.

The sixth crime, petty theft, occurred from Friday, July 30 at 4:30 p.m., to Tuesday, Aug. 3 at 8 a.m. The crime was recorded Aug. 6 — report number 21-00337.

The seventh crime, grand theft of property, occurred from Monday, Aug. 2 at 8 a.m., to Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 4:30 p.m. The crime was recorded Aug. 11 — report number 21-00349.

The eighth crime, grand theft of property, occurred from Thursday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m., to Monday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m. The crime was recorded Aug. 11 — report number 21-00343.

The Graphic will continue to report on this sequence of crimes as more information is revealed.

