Pepperdine’s Department of Public Safety recorded three more instances of theft on campus — one at the Rockwell Academic Center on Sept. 3, one taking place at the Thornton Administrative Center on Sept. 23 and another at Facilities Services on Sept. 25.

Since July 29, there have been 16 instances of theft on campus — 14 in academic buildings and two from or regarding vehicles.

Over the summer, the TAC had four instances of grand theft of property and four instances of petty theft, according to the DPS crime report. Grand theft of property, as defined by the California Penal Code, exceeds a value of $950, whereas petty theft is less than that.

DPS reported three instances of theft at Payson Library over the summer as well, with petty theft and grand theft of property taking place Aug. 10, and grand theft of property taking place Aug. 16.

This is the first instance of theft at Facilities and RAC recorded for the year.

The Graphic will continue to report as this story develops.

