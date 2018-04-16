The Waves, with the addition of several new coaches, assistants and recruits, are gearing up for an exciting fall sports season. Here are the must-see home games of the semester.

Men’s Basketball

Men’s Basketball, led by new head coach Lorenzo Romar, kicks their season off on Nov. 7 with a home matchup against Cal State Dominguez Hills. This will be an intriguing game for the Waves, as the two teams have not played each other in the past five years. On Nov. 26, the team faces a new opponent in Idaho State, who were 1-5 in non-conference away games last year. Returning starters Colbey Ross and Kameron Edwards are joined by an influx of new freshmen recruits like high school standouts Andre Ball and Victor Ohia Obioha. At 6 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet, 9 inches, respectively, Ball and Obioha show big potential for the upcoming season.

Women’s Volleyball

Head down to Firestone Fieldhouse to watch Hannah Frohling, Heidi Dyer and the rest of the Women’s Volleyball team battle the University of Idaho in their season opener on Aug. 31. The Waves have not played Idaho since 2014, but the Vandals went 18-11 last season and had nine road wins. The team takes on LMU at home Oct. 13 after winning once against the Lions last season but falling to them later at home. The Waves face another home rivalry game Nov. 15 against Gonzaga, who lost to Pepperdine last season in Malibu after four sets.

Women’s Soccer

After a successful finish last season, Women’s Soccer and returning powerhouses Joelle Anderson and Hailey Harbison are joined by seven new freshmen recruits for the 2018 season. The team will take on USC, who bested the Waves 3-0 in 2016, on Aug. 26, followed by a home rivalry faceoff versus LMU on Oct. 20. The Lions were beat out by the Waves 1-0 last season, thanks to a late goal in the 74th minute. After a 3-0 win against the Toreros in 2017, the Waves’ face the University of San Diego in their last home game of the regular season Nov. 3, with the NCAA tournament first round kicking off Nov. 9.

Men’s Water Polo

The Men’s Water Polo team, led by Marko Asic and Sean Thomas, starts their season with a rivalry match at LMU Sept. 8. Last season, the Waves scored 12 points against the Lions and only allowed four goals. Returning players to the team are joined by nine new freshmen recruits, the largest recruiting class for the Waves in over four years. Freshmen attackers Michael Davis and Sean Ferrari are poised to fill the shoes of graduated attacking forces Mark Urban and Kenneth Keller. On Sept. 20, the team has its first home match of the season against UC Santa Barbara, who defeated the Waves 9-8 last season. The GCC Championships will take place here in Malibu starting Nov. 16.

Women’s Swim & Dive

Stop by the Raleigh Runnels Memorial Pool on Oct. 5 to watch Women’s Swim & Dive, headed by new head coach Joe Spahn, take on San Diego State in their first meet of the season. Trinity Ishikawa, Khloe McCarthy, and Caroline Boone, who made many of the team’s best times last season, helm Swim & Dive for the 2018 season. The Waves also host the Malibu Invitational on Oct. 20 and 21.

Don’t forget to come support Pepperdine’s student athletes and the new coaching staff as they compete at home this fall.

