Recently, many people in the industry have made allegations against some big names in Hollywood, resulting in the #MeToo movement. These stories of the sexual misconduct toward women and men in the movie industry, and in the workplace in general, have many realizing that something has to change. Specifically, I want to focus on the ways in which women can create this change.

Initially, it is important to realize that we, as women, all have power because we all have a voice. How we choose to exercise that voice, whether it be through writing for a newspaper or posting on social media, is completely up to us. We can exercise the right to speak about what is important to us. Use your own platform to talk about what you think is right, and don’t let fear of others dictate what you want to share. If you see something on Twitter that you don’t like, call it out. Speak up about what you believe in. When enough people contribute toward a cause, a greater change can be made.

It is also crucial to understand your potential. Know your strengths. Know that you are intelligent and that you matter. Our generation is the future. By pursuing a secondary education in our area of expertise, we have already taken some steps forward in creating our own future. I want you to realize how proud you should be of your accomplishments so far and use that to go even further. One way to realize this is by reflecting on what you’ve achieved in the past. Go back and look at something that you’re proud of, and this will motivate you to reach your full potential.

My third tip is to be active in your community. Empowered women seek to create an impact on their surroundings, and you can, too. It doesn’t matter how large that impact may seem. What matters is that you put in effort every day. Try to participate in activities that you feel passionate toward; this way you can take steps toward the change you really want to see. Research clubs at Pepperdine or outside in your community that contribute toward your own interests so you can work with others to create an impact.

To summarize, I think it’s important for women to realize that they have the ability to better the world. We are beautiful and powerful, and each day we’re working toward a better future. You can make a change by using your voice, realizing your true potential and participating in the world around you.

You want my advice? Let’s work together to aim for a better future, not just for women, but for all.

